Chile Moves To Rebuild Israel Ties After 947-Day Ambassador Vacancy

For nearly three years, Chile’s Embassy in Israel had no ambassador. That long diplomatic silence ended with President José Antonio Kast’s appointment of Gabriel Zaliasnik, a prominent lawyer and former Jewish community leader, as ambassador to Israel. In his report, Gabriel Colodro frames the move as far more than a personnel decision: It is an early foreign policy test for Kast and a pointed reversal of former President Gabriel Boric’s approach to Israel.

The vacancy began after the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack, when Boric recalled Ambassador Jorge Carvajal from Tel Aviv. Carvajal never returned, and relations between Chile and Israel deteriorated. Boric’s government referred the Gaza situation to international courts, joined South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, excluded Israeli companies from a major defense fair, withdrew military attaches, and moved toward reducing Chile’s reliance on Israeli defense suppliers.

For Chileans in Israel, the rupture was personal. Five Chileans were killed on October 7, and Chilean citizens were among the hostages. Leaders of the Chilean Community of Israel accused Boric of abandoning more than 10,000 Chileans living in the Jewish state and using the ambassador’s post as a weapon against Israel.

Zaliasnik’s appointment has been welcomed by Chilean Jewish groups, AJC Latino, and Israel’s ambassador to Chile, who see it as a chance to rebuild cooperation in security, cybersecurity, agriculture, water, innovation, and technology. Hernán López of the Chilean Community of Israel called the move an “act of repair,” while Gabriel Silber, a former member of Chile’s Chamber of Deputies, said Chile had drifted from a practical national-interest agenda into anti-Israel ideology.

The backlash was swift. The Palestinian Community of Chile called the appointment offensive and contrary to Chile’s interests, while Antonia Orellana, a former minister under Boric, called it a terrible signal. The fight reflects Chile’s larger Middle East divide, shaped by one of the world’s largest Palestinian diasporas and a Jewish community seeking restored diplomatic normalcy.

Read Colodro’s full article; it shows that Kast’s appointment of Zaliasnik may end a 947-day vacancy, but rebuilding Chile-Israel ties will require more than filling an empty chair in Tel Aviv.