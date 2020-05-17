Donate
Chinese Ambassador to Israel Found Dead in His Bed

Michael Friedson
05/17/2020

China’s ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, was found dead in his bed in Herzliya on Sunday morning. The announcement was made by the ambassador’s deputy. Du had been appointed in February after the onset of the coronavirus and the building turmoil in the three-way relationship between Israel, China and the United States. It is known that many in the administration and beyond bear resentment over Israel’s intensifying relationship with China, seeing it as disloyalty to the Jewish state’s closest ally and in some cases, being dangerously lax on security. On Friday, Du used his official website to take a shot at the United States and Secretary of State Pompeo in particular, alluding to the U.S. as the “political virus” which he hopes Israel will have the same success in conquering as it will the coronavirus.

 

