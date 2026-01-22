Christian Zionism’s Long Memory Meets Jerusalem’s Gatekeepers

Rev. Dr. Petra Heldt takes aim at a January 17, 2026 statement by Jerusalem’s patriarchs and church heads on “unity” and representation, arguing it misses the moment twice: pastorally and theologically. The document, she writes, comes off as an institutional memo when local believers need shepherding—heavy on jurisdiction, light on empathy, and unclear about doctrine.

Heldt traces the flare-up to confusion over who issued the statement and why, with some reports wrongly tying it to a solidarity visit by about 1,000 American pastors. She points instead to reporting by the French Catholic site Terresainte.net, which links the tension to a newer Israeli civic association led by a senior IDF reserve officer seeking fuller integration of indigenous Christians into Israeli society. Those efforts, she notes, build on earlier campaigns that won official recognition for an Aramaean-speaking community and have accelerated since October 7, as some Christians conclude their future lies in embracing Israeli citizenship, including military service.

The trigger, in her telling, was a photo of the association’s leader meeting US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, an outspoken Christian Zionist—an image that alarmed senior clergy and helped prompt the statement. Heldt argues the patriarchs’ language speaks about the faithful rather than to them, rebukes unnamed people, and offers no pastoral off-ramp—“only exclusion.” Labeling Zionist-minded Christians as “misleading” or “damaging,” she says, risks treating conviction as suspect and dissent as subversion.

On theology, Heldt pushes back against the idea that Christian Zionism is a modern novelty, sketching a long arc from biblical texts through patristic and medieval thought to figures like Arthur Balfour. Read the full piece for her blunt diagnosis—and her call for leadership that pairs authority with care. Rev. Dr. Petra Heldt does not pull punches.