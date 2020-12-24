Citing Corona Cases Climb, Cabinet Closes Country Causing Chaos  

Israel’s cabinet early Thursday morning voted to impose a total national lockdown starting next week, plunging the nation into its third such shutdown since the coronavirus pandemic began. The two-week-long closure, set to kick in on Sunday, will include all places of business and most of Israel’s school system, with few exceptions. No gatherings of more than 10 people in a closed setting will be allowed, and entering another person’s home will be punishable by law. Citizens will be able to leave their homes for a distance of no more than 1 km. The move makes Israel the first country in the world to impose a third total lockdown. Thursday’s announcement caused quite an uproar among school teachers, parents and business leaders, who accused the government of taking the easy road of shutting the nation down, and warned that the decrees amounted to death sentences for hundreds of thousands of people. Though it has already begun administrating vaccinations against the virus, Israel currently is in the throes of its third wave of infections, with cases spiking and deaths on the rise. The test positivity rate over the past week has remained persistently over 4%. Over 3,150 have died from the virus so far.