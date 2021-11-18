Americans need to understand the Middle East
Clashes Continue in Khartoum Day After 15 Anti-Coup Protesters Killed
Sudanese anti-coup protesters gather and build barricades amid ongoing protests against last month's widely condemned military takeover, in the capital Khartoum on November 17, 2021, where thousands took to the streets but were met by the deadliest crackdown since the coup. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Khartoum
Sudan
Coup
Protests

Clashes Continue in Khartoum Day After 15 Anti-Coup Protesters Killed

Marcy Oster
11/18/2021

Protesters and security forces continue to clash in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Thursday, the day after some 15 protesters were killed during demonstrations against last month’s military coup. Thousands of protesters flooded the streets in Khartoum, as well as in other Sudanese cities. Police battled protesters overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, firing tear gas, and pulling down barricades erected by the protesters. During the protests on Wednesday, the military closed bridges connecting Khartoum with the rest of the country; they were reopened on Thursday. Internet services in the country reportedly remain mostly cut. At least 39 protesters have been killed and hundreds injured in demonstrations against the October 25 takeover led by Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, which excluded the civilian coalition that had been set to take over the government as part of a power-sharing agreement signed two years ago.

