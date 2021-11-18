Clashes Continue in Khartoum Day After 15 Anti-Coup Protesters Killed

Protesters and security forces continue to clash in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Thursday, the day after some 15 protesters were killed during demonstrations against last month’s military coup. Thousands of protesters flooded the streets in Khartoum, as well as in other Sudanese cities. Police battled protesters overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, firing tear gas, and pulling down barricades erected by the protesters. During the protests on Wednesday, the military closed bridges connecting Khartoum with the rest of the country; they were reopened on Thursday. Internet services in the country reportedly remain mostly cut. At least 39 protesters have been killed and hundreds injured in demonstrations against the October 25 takeover led by Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, which excluded the civilian coalition that had been set to take over the government as part of a power-sharing agreement signed two years ago.