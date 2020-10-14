Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
‘Cleopatra’ Casting Causes Concerns over Color
Gal Gadot (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Gal Gadot
Cleopatra
Film
casting
whitewashing
Middle East
Egypt
Mediterranean

‘Cleopatra’ Casting Causes Concerns over Color

Uri Cohen
10/14/2020

Tinsel Town is all aflutter since Israeli actress Gal Gadot, renowned the world over for her portrayal of Wonder Woman, announced she would play the title role in an upcoming rendition of Cleopatra. Though Gadot was born and raised in Israel, a geographical neighbor of the historic Egyptian queen’s homeland, many critics accused the actress and her production cohorts of “whitewashing” the feminine icon. While Gadot’s fans and supporters pointed to the fact that a Mediterranean-born actress would be portraying a Mediterranean figure, her detractors brought up her European ancestry and the fact her parents’ original last name – Greenstein – hardly sounded local. More on this crucial issue is sure to come.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.