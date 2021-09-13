Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Co-Education Not Allowed but Women Can Still Study – Veiled – in Universities in Afghanistan
Veiled students hold Taliban flags as they listen a speaker before a pro-Taliban rally at the Shaheed Rabbani Education University in Kabul on September 11, 2021. ( Aamir Qureshi/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Taliban
Afghanistan
university
Female
Hijab

Co-Education Not Allowed but Women Can Still Study – Veiled – in Universities in Afghanistan

Marcy Oster
09/13/2021

Women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in universities, but they will be required to wear Islamic dress and they will sit in gender-segregated classrooms, the country’s new higher education minister, appointed by the Taliban, said Sunday. Abdul Baqi Haqqani said that the Taliban “will not allow co-education,” and that gender segregation will be enforced, including not allowing boys and girls to study together. Haqqani added that female students will be taught by women as much as possible and that teaching by males could be done, ironically, by using modern technology that has been banned in the past, such as live-streaming lectures. He also said that the subjects being taught to female students would be reviewed, but did not further explain the ramifications of such a review. Prior to the Taliban takeover, universities were co-educational, and female university students did not have to follow a dress code. Boys and girls are taught separately in Afghan elementary and high school and were prior to the Taliban takeover of the country last month, however.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.