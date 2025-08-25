Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Colombia Quietly Embeds Pro-Palestinian Policy Across Government
People gather outside Colombia's Foreign Ministry as delegates from 32 countries attend the Emergency Ministerial Conference on Palestine at the San Carlos Palace in Bogota, Colombia on July 16, 2025. (Juancho Torres/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Colombia Quietly Embeds Pro-Palestinian Policy Across Government

Steven Ganot
08/25/2025

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has quietly signed a sweeping directive embedding pro-Palestinian policies across every branch of his government—an unprecedented move in Latin America. Gabriel Colodro reveals that the three-page document, formally published but barely publicized, instructs ministries to push pro-Palestinian positions in global forums, promote humanitarian aid, review coal exports, question Israeli defense imports, and weave Palestinian narratives into the training of Colombian diplomats.

Critics call the directive obsessive and disconnected from Colombia’s real needs. Ariel Gelblung of the Simon Wiesenthal Center told The Media Line, “Even Iran … does not present this as a national policy.” Marcos Peckel, commissioner to combat antisemitism at the Latin American Jewish Congress, said the directive reflects Petro’s “absolute obsession” with Israel, while doing nothing to improve life for Colombians.

The backlash points to what Petro left unsaid. While Colombia’s president focuses on Gaza, tens of thousands of his citizens have been displaced by violence at home. Meanwhile, Colombian national Elkana Bohbot remains a hostage in Gaza nearly 700 days after the October 7 assault—yet Petro has never demanded his release.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Despite the rhetoric, experts doubt the directive’s practical impact. Trade with Israel continues under an existing free trade agreement, and courts have already struck down Petro’s previous attempt to ban coal exports. Still, Gelblung warns that Petro’s high-profile gestures could embolden other leaders across the region, where anti-Israel activism is already gaining ground.

For now, Colombia stands alone: a democracy with no sizable Palestinian diaspora, turning pro-Palestinian activism into official state policy. To understand why critics say Petro’s move benefits neither Colombians nor Palestinians—but serves his political ambitions—read Gabriel Colodro’s full investigation.

Mideast Daily News
Ariel Gelblung
Colombia
Gabriel Colodro
Gustavo Petro
Marcos Peckel
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods