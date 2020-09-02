Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Comment from UAE Casts Doubt on Netanyahu’s Vow to Right-Wing Support Base
From Peace to Prosperity (Trump peace plan) recreation of conceptual map. (S. Daniel Abraham Center for Middle East Peace)
Mideast Daily News
Israeli annexation
Abraham Accord
Israel
United Arab Emirates
West Bank

Comment from UAE Casts Doubt on Netanyahu’s Vow to Right-Wing Support Base

Michael Friedson
09/02/2020

The semantics game that has been going on since the announcement of the Israel-UAE peace agreement concerning the future of annexation took a turn against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday when a Gulf-based news source reported that the deal was made possible by assurances from both Israel and the United States that it wouldn’t happen. Netanyahu had promised that the Jordan Valley and Israeli West Bank settlements, on land conquered by Israel in the 1967 war, would be formally annexed, meaning unambiguous sovereignty and the application of Israeli civil law. Contrary to assurances by Israeli officials and political leaders on the right, an official in the UAE Foreign Ministry said halting annexation was a prerequisite to the deal.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.