Condition of Civilian Security Guard Hit in Shuafat Attack Deteriorates as Manhunt for Shooter Continues

The condition of the civilian security guard who was hit in the shooting attack on a military checkpoint near the Shuafat refugee camp outside of Jerusalem has deteriorated, Hadassah University Medical Center reported on Tuesday, saying that 30-year-old David Morel’s condition is serious and unstable. Morel immigrated from Israel to Brazil in 2017. He was shot on Saturday night in the attack that killed Sgt. Noa Lazar, 18, a member of the Military Police’s Erez battalion. The manhunt for the shooter in that attack, Udai Tamimi, 22, of Shuafat, continued on Tuesday. He is believed to be hiding out in the refugee camp, with plans to escape into the West Bank; security forces have blocked all entrances to the camp since the attack on Saturday night. Also on Tuesday, an Israeli soldier was injured during a drive-shooting attack outside the northern West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron. The Lions’ Den Palestinian armed terror organization from Nablus reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, a 12-year-old Palestinian boy, Mahmoud Samoudi, who was shot in the stomach during an Israel Defense Forces arrest raid in the West Bank city of Jenin in late September, died of his injuries on Monday.