Congress-Commissioned Committee Cautions Careless Kabul Ciao Could Cause Calamity 
(Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Afghanistan
U.S. troop withdrawal

Congress-Commissioned Committee Cautions Careless Kabul Ciao Could Cause Calamity 

Uri Cohen
02/04/2021

A new bipartisan report submitted to Congress on Wednesday advised lawmakers to delay the United States military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, currently scheduled for May 1. The Afghanistan Study Group, commissioned by Congress and headed by former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, retired Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, and former Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte, called on Washington to ensure that the ongoing Doha peace talks between the Taliban and Kabul government result in a long-lasting settlement. An early exit from the region, before the insurgent Taliban cease their terrorist activity, will result in a civil war and a revived al Qaida threat, the experts warned. The conclusions reportedly were shared with the new White House administration, which has promised to support the Afghan peace process while reviewing steps taken by the previous president. In February 2020, former President Donald Trump agreed to eventually end US military presence in Afghanistan in return for the cessation of hostilities by the Taliban and the launching of negotiations with the Afghan government. Yet, a year later, terror attacks by the insurgents against citizens and public officials have hardly decreased.

