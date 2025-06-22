Conricus Casts Doubt on Pahlavi’s Role in Post-Regime Iran

As the prospect of regime change in Iran gains traction, former Israeli military spokesperson Jonathan Conricus told The Media Line’s Felice Friedson that exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi may not be the leader Iran needs next. “I’m not entirely sure that Reza Pahlavi is the right man or right face to be leading this,” Conricus said, warning that reinstating the monarchy would alienate many Iranians who still remember the shah’s rule as corrupt and out of touch. He stressed that Iran’s future must be determined by Iranians themselves, not handed to them by foreign powers.

The interview was conducted before the United States launched its strikes on the Fordo nuclear facility and other targets on Saturday night. At the time, Conricus said Israel’s operation would stretch on for weeks, describing Iran’s nuclear infrastructure as vast, fortified, and requiring sustained effort to dismantle. He said Israeli air dominance over Iran had created a historic window, and that while targets like oil and gas infrastructure were “ready in the data banks,” Israel was still weighing whether to strike.

On Iran’s missile campaign, Conricus said Israel had succeeded in intercepting many projectiles, and that the reduced rate of fire could signal either strategic success or a trap. He expressed frustration with live media broadcasts from strike zones, calling them reckless and potentially helpful to Iran.

Whether discussing drones, diplomacy, or dirty work, Conricus didn’t hold back. He emphasized that Israelis and Americans must play the long game and remain cautious of Iran’s skillful negotiators. For the full scope of his insights—and a frank view of what’s ahead—read Felice Friedson’s full report and watch the video interview.