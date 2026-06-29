Conricus Sees Hope in Lebanon Deal and Danger in US-Iran Track

Felice Friedson’s interview with Jonathan Conricus moves fast because the region itself is moving fast: Lebanon, Iran, Gaza, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the US all collide in one hard-edged strategic map. Conricus, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former international spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, does not offer comfort food. He offers a diagnosis.

The clearest note of hope comes from Lebanon. Conricus calls the Israel-Lebanon track “the big news of the weekend,” arguing that Hezbollah’s weakened position has opened a rare chance for the Lebanese state to act like a sovereign country again. His support is not naïve. He describes a phased “pilot program” in which the Lebanese Armed Forces would enter areas near the border, assume control, and dismantle what remains of Hezbollah’s infrastructure before Israel withdraws further. In his view, the risk is worth taking if it can move two sovereign states toward peace.

Iran is another matter. Conricus is scathing about the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, saying it gives Tehran sanctions relief, access to the dollar system, and room to sell oil without forcing serious concessions on nuclear ambitions, ballistic missiles, or support for proxy groups. He calls the document “very frustrating” and warns that money given to a terror-supporting regime will be used for terror-supporting purposes. That’s not a policy footnote; it is the freight train in the room.

On Gaza, Conricus argues that international coverage too often dwells on suffering without naming Hamas as the force that keeps civilians trapped under fear, punishment, and the “power of the AK-47.” He says real change begins only when Hamas lays down its weapons and gives way to civilian authority.

His sharpest fire may be aimed at Egypt. Conricus calls Cairo’s closure of Rafah “very, very cruel” and says Egypt could have shortened the war by allowing civilians to evacuate temporarily. He also blames years of weapons smuggling through Sinai and Rafah and Israeli complacency for helping turn Gaza into today’s disaster.

The article and full interview should be taken together: Felice Friedson’s written account gives the map, while the conversation itself shows Conricus pressing each point in real time—hopeful on Lebanon, furious on Iran, blunt on Gaza, and unsparing toward Egypt.