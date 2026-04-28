Conricus Warns Israel’s Enemies Are Using Ceasefires To Reload

Gabriel Colodro’s interview with former Israel Defense Forces international spokesperson Jonathan Conricus lands like a warning siren in plain English: A ceasefire may stop some shooting, but it does not end a war. Conricus, now a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, tells The Media Line that Israel, Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, and Gulf states are all using the current pause to reload, repair, and prepare for what may come next.

The message running through Colodro’s report is blunt. Iran is weakened, not finished. Hezbollah is constrained, not dismantled. Hamas is battered, not defeated. Conricus says the Iranian regime remains capable of rebuilding its missile, drone, nuclear, and proxy networks if left in power. The negotiations with Tehran, he argues, look like “two parallel lines that are not going to meet,” because Iran’s ceiling falls below Washington’s floor.

Lebanon, in his view, is living under a ceasefire in name more than substance. Israel continues to strike Hezbollah targets to protect northern civilians, while Hezbollah still fires rockets and drones and fights Israeli troops in Lebanon. Conricus says the deeper issue is not the Litani River but whether Lebanon’s government will decide that only the Lebanese Armed Forces may bear arms. Until Beirut confronts Hezbollah directly, he says, declarations will mean little.

In Gaza, the warning is just as sharp. Conricus says Hamas still controls roughly half the territory beyond the Israeli deployment line and that its underground network remains vast, murky, and only partly mapped. His verdict: “Hamas was never going to disarm. The only way to disarm Hamas is to defeat them.”

The full interview is worth reading and watching because it ties Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza into one strategic problem: degraded enemies can recover if they are not decisively beaten. Colodro’s conversation with Conricus is a cold shower for anyone tempted to mistake a pause for peace.