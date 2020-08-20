Donate
Light Theme
Log In
F-35A flies with weapon bay doors open during a demo practice at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 16, 2019. (SrA. Alexander Cook/US Air Force)
Mideast Daily News
F-35
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Abraham Accord
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu

Contrary to Netanyahu’s Claim, Trump Says F-35 Sale to UAE ‘Under Review’

Uri Cohen
08/20/2020

After Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu vehemently denied he had withdrawn Israel’s longstanding objection to the United States selling F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates as part of the accord signed by the two countries, US President Donald Trump admitted on Wednesday that such a sale was in fact “under review” after the UAE “made a great advance in peace in the Middle East.” According to trump, the Emiratis “have the money and they would like to order quite a few F-35s.” Several sources inside the White House confirmed to The New York Times that the administration is advancing the transaction, naming senior adviser Jared Kushner as a vocal supporter of the deal. Yet the sources refute the claim that the sale of the advanced warplanes to the UAE, refused for decades by the US at the behest of Israel, constitutes a quid pro quo as part of the Israel-UAE accord. On Tuesday, Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper revealed that Netanyahu had greenlit the sale of F-35s to the UAE in order to help clinch the peace deal, an agreement that overturns Israel’s historic policy of maintaining military supremacy in the Middle East and was done without the knowledge of Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.