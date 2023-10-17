Donate
Controversial Cartoon of Netanyahu Costs Steve Bell His Job at The Guardian
Marking the 25th anniversary of the New Zealand Cartoon Archive, Guardian cartoonist Steve Bell gave an illustrated lecture to an appreciative audience at The National Library of New Zealand. (Creative Commons)
Steven Ganot
10/17/2023

Veteran cartoonist Steve Bell’s 40-year stint with The Guardian will come to an end after the newspaper decided not to renew his contract. The decision followed the rejection of a controversial cartoon featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which some critics have labeled as antisemitic.

The cartoon depicted Netanyahu preparing to etch a map of Gaza onto his torso, a move interpreted by some as exploiting antisemitic tropes. The artwork appeared amid Israel’s military action in Gaza that has resulted in around 2,800 Palestinian deaths. The Guardian cited a “difference of opinion” over the cartoon as the reason for severing ties with Bell.

Bell claims that his cartoon had no antisemitic intent, citing its inspiration from a similar 1960s illustration featuring former US President Lyndon B. Johnson and the Vietnam War. A Guardian spokesperson thanked Bell for his four decades of contributions and wished him the best.

This is not the first time Bell has faced accusations of antisemitism. He previously drew a cartoon showing Netanyahu manipulating former UK party leaders Tony Blair and William Hague like puppets, which also garnered criticism for feeding into antisemitic stereotypes.

