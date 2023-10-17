Controversial Cartoon of Netanyahu Costs Steve Bell His Job at The Guardian

Veteran cartoonist Steve Bell’s 40-year stint with The Guardian will come to an end after the newspaper decided not to renew his contract. The decision followed the rejection of a controversial cartoon featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which some critics have labeled as antisemitic.

Steve Bell has this cartoon pulled by the Guardian tonight. pic.twitter.com/kUx4IlP9Om — Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) October 9, 2023

The cartoon depicted Netanyahu preparing to etch a map of Gaza onto his torso, a move interpreted by some as exploiting antisemitic tropes. The artwork appeared amid Israel’s military action in Gaza that has resulted in around 2,800 Palestinian deaths. The Guardian cited a “difference of opinion” over the cartoon as the reason for severing ties with Bell.

Bell claims that his cartoon had no antisemitic intent, citing its inspiration from a similar 1960s illustration featuring former US President Lyndon B. Johnson and the Vietnam War. A Guardian spokesperson thanked Bell for his four decades of contributions and wished him the best.

This is not the first time Bell has faced accusations of antisemitism. He previously drew a cartoon showing Netanyahu manipulating former UK party leaders Tony Blair and William Hague like puppets, which also garnered criticism for feeding into antisemitic stereotypes.