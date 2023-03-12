Donate
Controversial Israeli Security Forces' Immunity Bill Postponed
Steven Ganot
03/12/2023

A bill proposing that Israeli security forces be granted immunity from prosecution for their actions during operations was postponed on Thursday. The country’s attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, warned that if the bill were passed, it would expose troops to foreign prosecution and pose a significant danger to the relationship between the public and law enforcement. The legislation, backed by far-right Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel, a former Israel Defense Forces general, was scheduled to come before a government panel on Sunday. Following Baharav-Miara’s intervention, the bill has been postponed until next week.

Critics claim that the immunity bill could leave security personnel open to prosecution abroad, including at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Such action would be taken if the global community no longer considered Israel to have a reasonable internal justice system for dealing with accusations. The bill also adds to concerns about the government’s desire to upend judicial checks on political power. Critics fear that this could result in security personnel and politicians being vulnerable to international prosecution if Israel’s rule of law is perceived to be undermined.

The bill would have guaranteed soldiers, police officers, Shin Bet employees, Knesset Guard members, national guard volunteers, and various other security forces blanket criminal immunity for “actions in the course of carrying out duties, during operational activities, or against acts of terror.” The measure would also protect security forces against interrogation, although neither immunity would be retroactive. A mechanism to strip immunity for acts judged to be “malicious or in bad faith” is also included in the bill.

