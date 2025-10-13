Donate
Convoys, Helicopters, and a High-Stakes Swap Under a Fragile Truce
People gather at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv ahead of the hostage release in Gaza, Oct. 13, 2025. (ILIA YEFIMOVICH/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Steven Ganot
10/13/2025

In my report for The Media Line, I cover the opening moves of a rare day of trade-offs and hope: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) took custody of seven Israelis in Gaza, kicking off a plan to free 20 hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under a new cease-fire. Convoys push toward prearranged handover points; helicopters lift off toward the Re’im base for medical checks and reunions that have been long delayed. Inside Israel, buses line up at Ofer and Ktzi’ot as authorities stage releases to the West Bank and Gaza, while Israeli TV tracks every rotor blade and taillight.

The choreography is tight. The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades published a list of 20 living captives that matches Israel’s accounting. Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov says hospitals and the Abu Kabir institute are ready for survivors and for the return of remains. ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger urges safe and dignified transfers, as well as full-capacity aid. Vice President JD Vance cautions that not every fallen captive may be found, even as families brace for long-awaited embraces.

Diplomacy now broadens. President Donald Trump is slated to meet families, address the Knesset, and fly to Sharm el-Sheikh for a summit hosted by Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, with backing from the US, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey. Context frames the stakes: the October 7, 2023 assault killed about 1,200 and abducted roughly 250; Israel’s campaign left tens of thousands dead in Gaza, according to local health officials. Earlier pauses yielded smaller swaps; today’s ratio recalls Israel’s most lopsided exchanges.

What lasts from this moment—further releases, steady aid northward, decisions on Gaza’s security and governance—will decide whether the guns stay quiet. For names, timelines, and ground-level logistics that bring the day into focus, read my full article.

