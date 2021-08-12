Protecting Truth During Tension

Corona Cabinet Compels Kindergartners to Carry COVID Cards
Steven Ganot
08/12/2021

Israel’s Corona Cabinet on Wednesday approved new restrictions in the battle to defeat the delta variant. Among them: The Green Pass system, which gives entry to entertainment, sports, and cultural venues, gyms, cafés and hotels, among other places, for those holding a document attesting to their vaccination status, will be extended to children as young as 3 years old. One problem (among others): Most children are currently only eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus from age 12. Rather than showing that the Green Pass holder received the jab or has recovered from the disease, the pass for most young children will indicate that they’ve been tested and found to be COVID-free. The government will foot the bill for testing young children. Those over 12 who object to being vaccinated can also get Green Passes based on negative test results, but they’ll have to foot the bill for the tests, themselves. In related news, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Thursday with Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla and asked him to expedite the process of getting regulatory approval for COVID-19 vaccinations for children under age 12.

