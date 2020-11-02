Corona Cure’s Clinical Check Commences as Cases Continue to Climb

To much fanfare and media coverage, Israel’s first human coronavirus vaccine trial got underway on Sunday as experts attempted to temper expectations and warn that a safe vaccine won’t be released to the general public in less than a year. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz received the first Israeli volunteer like a conquering hero or an astronaut returning from the moon, congratulating him at the side of his hospital bed and praising his courage and selflessness. Yet on Monday, Health Ministry figures painted a troubling picture, as for the first time since Israel’s second national lockdown was partially lifted last week, test positivity rates increased by 1%. On Sunday the government announced further closure alleviations as the country slowly exits the shutdown enacted in September. Elementary schools are returning to partial activities, as are several business sectors. While the cabinet agreed in principle to increase fines for violations, such as conducting mass gatherings, weddings and religious ceremonies, Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox coalition partners are threatening to topple the government if the bill passes in parliament.