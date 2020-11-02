Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Corona Cure’s Clinical Check Commences as Cases Continue to Climb
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu greets Israel’s the first vaccine participant, Segev Harel, on Sunday at the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv. (Haim Zach/GPO)
Uri Cohen
11/02/2020

To much fanfare and media coverage, Israel’s first human coronavirus vaccine trial got underway on Sunday as experts attempted to temper expectations and warn that a safe vaccine won’t be released to the general public in less than a year. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz received the first Israeli volunteer like a conquering hero or an astronaut returning from the moon, congratulating him at the side of his hospital bed and praising his courage and selflessness. Yet on Monday, Health Ministry figures painted a troubling picture, as for the first time since Israel’s second national lockdown was partially lifted last week, test positivity rates increased by 1%. On Sunday the government announced further closure alleviations as the country slowly exits the shutdown enacted in September. Elementary schools are returning to partial activities, as are several business sectors. While the cabinet agreed in principle to increase fines for violations, such as conducting mass gatherings, weddings and religious ceremonies, Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox coalition partners are threatening to topple the government if the bill passes in parliament.

