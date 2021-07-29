Corona Panel Recommends 3rd Shot for Elderly Israelis

Following days of street-corner debates, media confrontations and officials arguing the merits, Israel’s coronavirus panel is calling for elderly citizens to receive a third vaccination. Still to be decided is whether those who are 60 or those who are 70 will be the first to receive them. Patients with immune deficiencies are already receiving the shot. Two weeks ago, former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, currently the opposition leader, gave an impassioned speech in parliament calling for the third shot to be administered. He was widely criticized, those disagreeing with him saying that neither Israel nor the United States had data regarding the efficacy of the third shot. But on Thursday, the prime minister and health minister are announcing the policy change, with the start of the vaccination campaign to begin next week.