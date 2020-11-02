Corona Spreads Unchecked in Iran

Iran is coping with its largest spike yet in coronavirus cases and deaths, and according to the country’s health officials, things are actually worse than they appear. Tehran’s Health Ministry pronounced over 430 people dead on Sunday from the virus, bringing the death toll to 35,300 in what has become the Middle East’s worst-hit nation. More than 7,700 new cases were diagnosed on Sunday, as 620,500 people have been infected so far. Yet the head of Iran’s medical council, a non-governmental body, admits that the numbers released by the government are very conservative, estimating that the number of dead is at least three times higher. Back in April, a similar estimate was made in a secret report commissioned by parliament. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani over the weekend announced a set of new restrictions to stem a third wave as all schools, mosques, shops and restaurants have already been shut down in recent days. The government is expected to enforce a travel ban on 25 major cities in the country, including the capital.