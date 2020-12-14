This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Corona-Stricken Algerian Leader Makes Rare Appearance
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, August 18, 2020. (Mohammed Salah Eddine Bourega/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Abdelmadjid Tebboune
Algeria
coronavirus

Corona-Stricken Algerian Leader Makes Rare Appearance

Uri Cohen
12/14/2020

Nearly two months after his mysterious hospitalization, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune made his first public appearance on Sunday via a televised broadcast from an undisclosed location. Tebboune said he has “started on the road to recovery” from coronavirus and promised to recover all his “bodily strength” in two to three weeks. The 75-year-old president was elected last year in a highly controversial vote that saw mass boycotts, after months of protests managed to topple his longtime predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika. He was hospitalized in October for an undisclosed illness and then transferred to Germany, for what was only later revealed to be COVID-19. Last month, Algeria voters approved constitutional amendments widely seen as a ploy to sideline protest movements, in yet another record-low turnout plebiscite. Tebboune, who must be on Algerian soil to sign the revised constitution into law, promised to do so. “We will meet soon on the territory of the nation,” he said Sunday.

