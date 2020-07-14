Coronavirus Continues to Prove Unstoppable in Israel

The optimistic early days of combating the coronavirus long past, Israeli officials continue to announce record numbers of new cases almost daily while conversations return to tightening restrictions imposed on the public rather than reopening the economy. The 20,000+ active cases in the country is the highest number since the onset of the disease. If there was any positive news in Tuesday’s announcements, it’s that of those tested, 3.9% returned positive results; a day ago it was 6%. The latest numbers also show a spike in the capital’s numbers, with Jerusalem emerging as the national hot spot. With more than 1,200 new cases, it more than doubled those reported in Tel Aviv (584). The biggest crisis following the disease itself is the political bickering surrounding officials’ debate, primarily regarding efforts to shore up the economy. A parliamentary committee has overruled the government’s coronavirus brain trust by allowing the opening of swimming pools and gyms. Looming above is the loss of Israel’s primary trading partner, the European Union. Failure by Israel to be included in the list of countries with a low COVID-19 infection rate will effectively cut off Israeli travel and trade with the EU.