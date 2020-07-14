Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Daily News
Israel
coronavirus
COVID-19
easing restrictions
reopening
economic crisis

Coronavirus Continues to Prove Unstoppable in Israel

Michael Friedson
07/14/2020

The optimistic early days of combating the coronavirus long past, Israeli officials continue to announce record numbers of new cases almost daily while conversations return to tightening restrictions imposed on the public rather than reopening the economy. The 20,000+ active cases in the country is the highest number since the onset of the disease. If there was any positive news in Tuesday’s announcements, it’s that of those tested, 3.9% returned positive results; a day ago it was 6%. The latest numbers also show a spike in the capital’s numbers, with Jerusalem emerging as the national hot spot. With more than 1,200 new cases, it more than doubled those reported in Tel Aviv (584). The biggest crisis following the disease itself is the political bickering surrounding officials’ debate, primarily regarding efforts to shore up the economy. A parliamentary committee has overruled the government’s coronavirus brain trust by allowing the opening of swimming pools and gyms. Looming above is the loss of Israel’s primary trading partner, the European Union. Failure by Israel to be included in the list of countries with a low COVID-19 infection rate will effectively cut off Israeli travel and trade with the EU.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.