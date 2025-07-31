Could Saudi Arabia Be the Key to Ending the Houthi Threat?

The Houthis make their presence known in the region. Israelis run to shelters in the middle of the night because of yet another missile. International shipping is disrupted, with vessels destroyed and human casualties. With Israel fighting a multi-front war, the Saudi army could step in to deal with the Houthi threat.

Mark Lavie’s Op-Ed, The Army That Could Defeat the Houthis, posits an overlooked but compelling solution to the problem of Houthi terrorism. Lavie examines the military capacity of the Saudi army and connects the dots between the Houthis, Iran, Turkey, and the evolving alliances forming under the shadow of the Abraham Accords.

With Israel tied down in Gaza and US strategy limited by ceasefires and caution, the piece asks whether this moment offers Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman the chance to cement Saudi Arabia’s regional leadership.