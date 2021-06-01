Countdown to ‘Change’ Coalition’s Creation Continues, Causing Concern of Criminal Conduct

Israel is preparing to usher in a new administration, with Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid expected to announce on Tuesday to President Reuven Rivlin and to the nation that he has managed to form a new government. Following some last-minute wrangling over government portfolios, Lapid, leader of the center-left bloc and former head of the opposition, will present his new coalition, which for the first two years will be headed by right-wing lawmaker Naftali Bennett and for the final two by Lapid, himself. The unprecedented government will comprise far-right, centrist and far-left parties, and for the first time in Israeli history will be sworn with the votes of a predominantly Arab party. After Lapid’s meeting with Rivlin Tuesday, a suspenseful week will pass until the new government officially takes its oath, during which Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to do all he can to thwart his ousting. On Monday, the growing number of death threats from Netanyahu supporters against Bennett, Lapid and other future government officials caused Israel’s security service to significantly upgrade the details protecting them, deeming there to be imminent danger of an attempted assassination.