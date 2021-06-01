Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Countdown to ‘Change’ Coalition’s Creation Continues, Causing Concern of Criminal Conduct
Mideast Daily News
National Unity Government
Yair Lapid
Naftali Bennett
Binyamin Netanyahu
Reuven Rivlin

Countdown to ‘Change’ Coalition’s Creation Continues, Causing Concern of Criminal Conduct

Uri Cohen
06/01/2021

Israel is preparing to usher in a new administration, with Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid expected to announce on Tuesday to President Reuven Rivlin and to the nation that he has managed to form a new government. Following some last-minute wrangling over government portfolios, Lapid, leader of the center-left bloc and former head of the opposition, will present his new coalition, which for the first two years will be headed by right-wing lawmaker Naftali Bennett and for the final two by Lapid, himself. The unprecedented government will comprise far-right, centrist and far-left parties, and for the first time in Israeli history will be sworn with the votes of a predominantly Arab party. After Lapid’s meeting with Rivlin Tuesday, a suspenseful week will pass until the new government officially takes its oath, during which Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to do all he can to thwart his ousting. On Monday, the growing number of death threats from Netanyahu supporters against Bennett, Lapid and other future government officials caused Israel’s security service to significantly upgrade the details protecting them, deeming there to be imminent danger of an attempted assassination.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.