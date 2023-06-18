Counterfeit Alcohol Claims a Dozen Lives, Poisons Scores in Iran’s Alborz Province

In a wave of tragic incidents across the northern Iranian province of Alborz, approximately a dozen people died, and numerous others were poisoned after consuming counterfeit alcohol. The figures were reported by local media on Saturday, with the semiofficial Fars news agency indicating the death toll could reach as high as 14.

Alborz University of Medical Sciences President Shahram Sayyadi confirmed that in just two days, 10 fatalities and two cases of brain death resulted from alcohol poisoning. Additionally, he said that 99 individuals showing symptoms of poisoning were taken to medical centers in the province.

Alborz Province’s Chief Justice Hossein Fazeli Herikandi echoed these figures, adding that the real numbers may be higher due to potential unreported cases of individuals dying at home. Herikandi revealed that three distributors of alcoholic drinks had been identified and arrested, leading to the capture of major suppliers of industrial-grade alcohol in the province. The illegal operation was traced back to a hairspray factory in Eshtehard County, which was unlawfully selling industrial alcohol.