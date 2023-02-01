Couple Leaves Baby Without Ticket at Check-in Counter in Israel’s Airport

A couple who did not have an airplane ticket for their baby left the child at the check-in counter at Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport and attempted to board a Ryanair flight to Brussels. The check-in counter had already closed, according to reports. The couple, who held Belgian passports, reportedly had refused to pay for a ticket for the infant and left the baby behind as they proceeded to security and passport control. Airport staff caught up with the couple and took them back to the check-in counter to collect their baby; the staff then called the police, who detained the couple for questioning. “All the workers were in shock. We have never seen anything like that. We didn’t believe what we were seeing,” Ryanair staff said in a statement to Israeli media outlets.