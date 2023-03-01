Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Court in Saudi Arabia Charges 10 Judges With ‘High Treason’ Punishable With Death
(Pixabay)
Mideast Daily News
Mohammed bin Salman
judges
high treason

Court in Saudi Arabia Charges 10 Judges With ‘High Treason’ Punishable With Death

The Media Line Staff
03/01/2023

A court in Saudi Arabia has charged 10 judges with “high treason,” punishable with the death penalty, according to a Saudi rights group. The charges against six current and four former judges is part of purge of the country’s judiciary by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto head of the country, according to Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN). The judges were charged during a secret hearing of the case in the Specialized Criminal Court on February 16, 2023, according to the group, which was founded by Saudi journalist and democracy advocate Jamal Khashoggi, months before his death believed to have been ordered by MBS in 2018. The government has denied the defendants legal counsel and held them incommunicado since their detention on April 11, 2022, according to DAWN, citing unnamed sources. “The arrests and prosecution of these judges bear striking resemblance to previous purges of perceived rivals of MBS, and their charges appear to be politically motivated, with no credible evidence presented against the accused,” DAWN reported. After arresting these judges, MBS replaced them on June 20 with loyalists, who have since reviewed a number of trials of political activists and twitter commentators and dramatically increased their sentences. The organization calls on the Saudi government to release the judges and provide them with access to legal council.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.