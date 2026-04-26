Courtroom Tensions Expose Israel’s Divide Over October 7 Accountability

Gabriel Colodro’s report walks straight into one of Israel’s rawest arguments: More than two years after October 7, who gets to decide how the country investigates the failures that led to the massacre?

The story opens at Israel’s High Court of Justice, where judges are weighing whether to order the government to establish a state commission of inquiry. For bereaved father Ruby Chen, whose son Itay Chen, an American Israeli soldier, was killed on October 7 and whose body was returned only in November 2025, delay is not a procedural question. It is a wound kept open. When the idea was raised that voters could decide the issue in future elections, Chen called that “the easy way out.”

At the heart of the case is a petition by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, which argues that the government already has the legal authority to create a state commission and is failing to use it. Stav Livne Lahav, a member of the group’s legal department, told The Media Line that the government cannot keep postponing a decision after “the biggest failure in the country’s history.” A state commission, she argued, is independent, legally grounded, and designed to find the truth.

The government’s supporters see it differently. Likud lawmaker Tally Gotliv, who was removed from the courtroom after repeated disruptions, accused the court of overreach and said the inquiry’s format should be set by elected officials, not judges. She backed a politically appointed alternative mechanism and said the court was deepening divisions among bereaved families.

Colodro captures a country still trapped between mourning and accountability. Families want answers. Petitioners want legal compulsion. Coalition lawmakers see judicial intervention as another front in Israel’s long institutional war. And above all hangs the question Chen put most simply: “Who knew? What did they do? What did they not do?”

Read the full article for Colodro’s account of the courtroom drama, the legal stakes, and the painful clash over truth after October 7.