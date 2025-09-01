Critics Blast State Funding for Uman Pilgrimage as Reservists Shoulder Burden

At a time when tens of thousands of Israeli reservists are fighting in Gaza, another mobilization is stirring: the throngs of Breslov Hasidim preparing for their annual pilgrimage to Uman, Ukraine. In his report for The Media Line, Gabriel Colodro unpacks how a centuries-old tradition has collided with the politics of military draft exemptions, state funding, and faith during wartime.

Each Rosh Hashanah, tens of thousands of Jews gather at the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, a ritual that grew from clandestine Soviet-era visits into a mass movement drawing 50,000 people in some years. For ultra-Orthodox leaders like MK Meir Porush, it is a sacred duty. “It is shameful that we have reached a situation where, within the state of Israel—ruled by Jews—there are those acting to harm Torah scholars,” Porush told The Media Line, blasting plans to arrest draft dodgers at the airport.

But critics see politics dressed up as piety. Rabbi Mauricio Balter, head of Masorti Olami, condemned government subsidies for the pilgrimage while war evacuees and jobless reservists struggle. “To invest 10 million shekels in this while so many people are in need…is barbaric,” he said, adding that in a defensive war, “everyone must defend, not just part of the people.”

Military police have warned they will be stationed at Ben Gurion Airport and border crossings during the High Holidays to catch draft evaders. That prospect has already deterred some families from traveling.

The pilgrimage, Colodro reports, is no longer just a spiritual journey; it has become a lightning rod for Israel’s fiercest arguments about equality, sacrifice, and the role of religion in public life. Read Colodro’s full article to see how one Hasidic custom became a national flashpoint.