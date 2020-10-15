Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Crunch Time Arrives for Israeli Decision-Makers on Shutdown Relief
Mideast Daily News
Israel
coronanvirus
lockdown
Ronni Gamzu
ultra-Orthodox Jews
easing restrictions

Crunch Time Arrives for Israeli Decision-Makers on Shutdown Relief

Uri Cohen
10/15/2020

The Israeli cabinet will convene Thursday to discuss a partial reopening of the total lockdown placed on the nation for the second time last month. Israel’s coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu announced Thursday morning that in light of the continuing decrease in infections and deaths, he would recommend opening private businesses and preschools as soon as this coming Sunday, as a first step. On Wednesday, Israel recorded its first day of less than 2,000 new cases in over a month. The number of patients in serious condition also dropped under the Health Ministry’s official reopening benchmark of 800. Still, the cabinet meeting is expected to be tense and contentious, as health officials will demand keeping the cities hit hardest by the pandemic closed while others are liberated from all restrictions. This “differential shutdown” approach, essentially shutting down ultra-Orthodox communities – which have seen a consistent rise in infections and deaths – exclusively, is sure to enrage that sector’s representatives, who have vowed to oppose any alleged discrimination.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.