Cryptocurrency has a cleaner suit these days, but experts warn that terror financing has not left the room. In Maayan Hoffman’s report for The Media Line, Israeli investigators, lawyers, and blockchain analysts describe how digital wallets, front companies, money exchanges, charities, and commercial businesses allegedly helped move vast sums into the hands of Hamas and other illicit actors.

The story begins with Israeli authorities’ recent disclosure of an Iranian-directed Hamas funding network that allegedly moved hundreds of millions of dollars through Turkey. According to the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security agency, the money was allegedly routed through Hamas-linked financiers and laundered through multiple channels, including cryptocurrency networks. Israeli officials say such funding mechanisms helped Hamas survive, operate, and prepare for the October 7, 2023, attack.

The report then follows the money into the legal and forensic trenches. Israeli lawyer Dr. Gideon Fisher, whose firm represents thousands of October 7 victims recognized by Israel’s National Insurance Institute as victims of terror, says litigation can target not only the groups that carried out attacks but also those accused of funding or enabling them. His firm has sued Binance, alleging that the cryptocurrency exchange provided services to Hamas when banks would not.

Dr. Amir Bushansky, a blockchain and crypto adviser to Fisher’s office, says the industry is no longer the Wild West it once was. Anti-money laundering and Know Your Customer rules have tightened, especially in the US, and more global regulation is expected by 2027. Still, wallet numbers and public addresses can hide identities unless investigators connect the dots.

That is where Snir Levi, founder and chief executive officer of Nominis, enters the story. His company maps illicit crypto wallets and helps law enforcement agencies and financial firms screen transactions. Levi says Nominis has uncovered wallets tied to terror financing in Gaza and elsewhere, and helped verify alleged Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-linked transfers through crypto exchanges.

Hoffman’s full article is worth reading because it shows how terror financing has moved from suitcases and banks into blockchains—and why regulators may still be chasing yesterday’s money trail while tomorrow’s is already online.