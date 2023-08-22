Donate
Cybersecurity Concerns: 7 Israeli Singles’ Sites Suffer Security Slip
Steven Ganot
08/22/2023

The Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) announced on Monday that it had discovered sensitive data leakage at seven Israeli dating websites, prompting immediate action to protect user privacy.

According to an official statement by the INCD, steps are being taken in collaboration with partners to reduce the possibilities of public exposure of the leaked content. The owners of the affected websites are currently assessing the scope and nature of the leaked data. The INCD said the websites and their data storage companies were responsible for complying with privacy protection laws.

An Israeli court has also taken prompt action, issuing orders to prohibit the publication of the leaked content and demanding its removal from the websites. The statement further said the website owners must inform their customers about the leaked information and outline the measures that will be implemented to minimize potential harm.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing cybersecurity threats that can impact personal privacy and the importance of robust measures to safeguard sensitive information online.

