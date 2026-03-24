Cyprus Draws Israelis Seeking Calm, Stability, and Distance From War

In this dispatch from Larnaca, Dario Sanchez captures a sentiment that has become more familiar since October 7: For many Israelis, nearby Cyprus is not just a vacation spot but a place that feels safe, friendly, and close enough to home without the constant strain of war.

At the center of the story is Shely, an Israeli who has lived on the island for years and says Cyprus continues to offer something many Jewish visitors and new arrivals are craving—normalcy. In his telling, Cypriots remain warmly disposed toward Israelis, and many Jews arriving from Israel, the US, and the UK feel comfortable being openly Jewish in public. Some visitors ask whether they should remove a kippah or avoid speaking Hebrew. Shely’s answer is blunt: don’t bother. Be proud. He says the atmosphere on the island remains secure and welcoming.

That does not mean the picture is flawless. The report notes that Cyprus has seen a modest rise in reported crime, even though overall crime levels remain low by broader European standards. Shely also says the mood shifted somewhat after the start of the war, with a few marches and incidents of graffiti appearing early on before fading away. He adds that recent migration from other Middle Eastern countries has complicated local perceptions and, in his view, contributed to concern about more serious crime. Some locals, he says, are uneasy about those changes.

Still, the broader impression is that Israelis remain well regarded, especially those who relocate, invest, and become part of local life. Cyprus, just a short flight from Israel, has become a kind of pressure valve—a place where families can catch their breath, and in some cases start over. Shely says more Israelis are looking for shelter there, hoping to raise children somewhere quieter, somewhere without sirens.

Dario Sanchez tells that story with a nice feel for both mood and movement, and it is well worth reading the short piece and watching the full video report to get the full texture of what life in Cyprus looks like for Israelis right now.