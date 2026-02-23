Cyprus Marks Clean Monday With Kites, Fasting Traditions, and a Middle Eastern Expression of Orthodox Faith

Cyprus steps into spring today with kites in the sky, picnic blankets across hillsides, and a centuries-old ritual that blends faith with fresh air. February 23 marks Clean Monday—known locally as Green Monday—the Orthodox Christian gateway into Great Lent. While the holiday is observed across the Greek Orthodox world, from Greece to diaspora communities, Cyprus gives it a distinctly regional flavor, and its celebrations offer a Middle Eastern lens on a wider Eastern Christian tradition.

Clean Monday traces its roots to early Byzantine practice, when believers marked the beginning of Lent with fasting, prayer, and symbolic “cleansing.” The day signals a spiritual reset: meat and dairy disappear from the table, replaced by plant-based foods and seafood permitted under Lenten rules. In Greece, the holiday is a major national outing filled with kite flying and picnics, and Greek Orthodox churches and monasteries throughout the Eastern Mediterranean—including in Israel and the Palestinian territories—hold special liturgies that launch the Lenten season. Similar observances exist in other Orthodox traditions, though the name “Clean Monday” is most strongly tied to Greek and Cypriot practice rather than Russian or Slavic calendars, where the start of Lent is marked differently.

In Cyprus, the tone blends devotion with celebration. Municipalities this year have organized outdoor festivals, nature walks, and music performances, drawing families into fields, parks, and coastal areas. Larnaka’s Salt Lake hosted one of the larger gatherings, where locals shared lagana bread, olives, vegetables, and tahini dishes—food that reflects both religious fasting and the island’s Levantine culinary identity. The day’s nickname, Green Monday, reflects this connection to nature and renewal.

Kite flying remains the defining image. Children and adults send bright shapes into the sky, a gesture often interpreted as lifting the spirit toward reflection. Across Orthodox communities in the region—from Greek monasteries in Jerusalem to parish churches across Cyprus—the liturgical message is similar: Lent begins with humility and renewal.

For readers following Middle Eastern traditions, Cyprus offers a vivid example of how ancient Orthodox customs adapt to local culture. Clean Monday may be part of a broader Orthodox calendar, but here on the island it unfolds under Mediterranean skies, bridging faith, folklore, and the rhythms of a region that sits at the crossroads of Europe and the Middle East.