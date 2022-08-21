The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Cyprus Set To Purchase Israel’s Iron Dome Missile Defense System, Report Says
Iron Dome aerial defense system, seen here in Ashdod, Israel, intercepts a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, Nov. 16, 2012. (Israel Defense Forces)
Mideast Daily News
Iron Dome
Cyprus

Cyprus Set To Purchase Israel’s Iron Dome Missile Defense System, Report Says

The Media Line Staff
08/21/2022

The Defense Ministry of Cyprus has approved the purchase of the Iron Dome missile defense system from Israel, both Israeli and Greek news outlets are reporting, citing the Cyprus edition of the Greek-language Kathimerini newspaper. The deal has been finalized in Cyprus and Israel, according to the weekend report, though neither Nicosia nor Jerusalem had publicly confirmed the sale. The two countries reportedly have been discussing a deal on the sale of the Iron Dome since at least early 2021. The impetus for the purchase appears to be continued fear on the part of Cyprus over potential air attacks from Turkey, including drones sent from the country or from the other side of the island from northern Cyprus, which has declared independence but is run by Turkish Cypriots. The head of the Cyprus National Guard, Lt. Gen. Demokritos Zervakis, visited Israel in early March. During the visit, the general toured an Iron Dome battery stationed in northern Israel. The United States, which partnered with Israel to develop Iron Dome, must approve such a purchase.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.