Cyprus Set To Purchase Israel’s Iron Dome Missile Defense System, Report Says

The Defense Ministry of Cyprus has approved the purchase of the Iron Dome missile defense system from Israel, both Israeli and Greek news outlets are reporting, citing the Cyprus edition of the Greek-language Kathimerini newspaper. The deal has been finalized in Cyprus and Israel, according to the weekend report, though neither Nicosia nor Jerusalem had publicly confirmed the sale. The two countries reportedly have been discussing a deal on the sale of the Iron Dome since at least early 2021. The impetus for the purchase appears to be continued fear on the part of Cyprus over potential air attacks from Turkey, including drones sent from the country or from the other side of the island from northern Cyprus, which has declared independence but is run by Turkish Cypriots. The head of the Cyprus National Guard, Lt. Gen. Demokritos Zervakis, visited Israel in early March. During the visit, the general toured an Iron Dome battery stationed in northern Israel. The United States, which partnered with Israel to develop Iron Dome, must approve such a purchase.