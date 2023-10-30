Anti-Israel Mob Storms Dagestan Airport; 60 Detained, 20 Injured

Authorities in Makhachkala, the capital of Russia’s Dagestan region, have temporarily closed the city’s main airport after it was stormed by hundreds of people on Sunday. The crowd, chanting antisemitic slogans, targeted passengers arriving from Tel Aviv, Israel.

Videos circulating on social media show protesters waving Palestinian flags and attempting to overturn a police car. Some members of the crowd inspected the passports of arriving passengers in a bid to identify Israelis.

The Interior Ministry for the federal district that includes Dagestan confirmed that 60 individuals have been detained. Dagestan’s Health Ministry reported over 20 injuries, with two in critical condition, including both police officers and civilians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement urging Russian authorities to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews. The Dagestani regional government, while expressing support for Palestinians, urged residents not to engage in such acts of violence.

The airfield has since been cleared, but the airport is set to remain closed until Nov. 6, according to Russia’s civilian aviation agency, Rosaviatsia.