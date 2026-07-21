Dalida Returns to Egypt in a New Musical Tribute

Egyptian opera singer Farrah El-Dibany will portray Dalida in a new Egyptian-French musical opening Oct. 31 at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, bringing the Cairo-born star’s music back to Egypt ahead of the 40th anniversary of her death.

“Dalida: The Song That Never Ends” will move to Cairo for performances in November after its Alexandria premiere. The production was announced on Sunday at the French Embassy in Cairo, in the presence of French Ambassador Eric Chevallier, El-Dibany, Director Khairy Beshara, and writer Walid Khairy.

Developed under the 2026 Mediterranean Season, a French cultural program promoting artistic exchange around the region, the show will also close this year’s season. Organizers present it as both a portrait of a complicated international star and a celebration of the cultural connection between Egypt and France.

El-Dibany, an internationally recognized Egyptian mezzo-soprano, initiated the project after approaching Beshara with the idea. Khairy wrote the script, which follows Dalida’s public triumphs and private struggles.

Born Iolanda Cristina Gigliotti to Italian parents in Cairo’s Shubra district in 1933, Dalida grew up in Egypt’s multilingual cosmopolitan world. She won the Miss Egypt competition in 1954 and appeared in Egyptian films before leaving for Paris, where “Bambino” launched her recording career.

Dalida went on to perform in several languages, moving easily among French pop, Italian songs, disco and Arabic music. Her recordings “Salma Ya Salama” and “Helwa Ya Baladi” secured her a lasting place in Arab popular culture, while “Paroles, paroles” and “Gigi l’amoroso” became enduring European favorites.

She returned to Egyptian cinema late in her career, starring in Director Youssef Chahine’s 1986 film “The Sixth Day.” Dalida died by suicide in Paris in 1987 at age 54.

Nearly four decades later, the new musical completes another journey between her two worlds. Dalida left Cairo to become a French superstar; this fall, Egypt will welcome her home in song.