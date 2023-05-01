Dam Collapse in Yemen Kills 4, Damages Houses and Mosque

A water dam collapse in Yemen’s Al Mahwit governorate, approximately 111 km west of the capital Sanaa, resulted in the deaths of four people on Sunday. The incident occurred when the Al-Aqabi Dam in the Hafash district collapsed, causing a flood that swept away a mosque with four individuals inside. Nearby houses also sustained damage from the floodwaters. The Iran-back Houthi group has controlled the governorate since 2014.

Adel Issa, a Houthi-appointed official, attributed the dam’s collapse to heavy rainfall and torrential flows. In response, authorities in Sanaa dispatched two rescue and ambulance vehicles to the site. Yemen’s National Center of Meteorology issued a warning to citizens in several governorates, including Al Mahwit, about the heavy rains and urged them to avoid traveling through torrential passages, valleys, and reefs during and after the rainfall.