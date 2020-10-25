Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Dam Detonation Discussion over Diplomatic Dispute Draws Denouncement in Addis
A rendition of Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam. (Courtesy)
Mideast Daily News
Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Donald Trump
United States
Ethiopia
Sudan
Egypt
Abiy Ahmed

Dam Detonation Discussion over Diplomatic Dispute Draws Denouncement in Addis

Uri Cohen
10/25/2020

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Saturday condemned United States President Donald Trump after the president appeared to threaten Ethiopia of potential violence if it would not advance in ongoing crucial regional negotiations. In his conversation on Friday with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, Trump remarked that if Ethiopia would not settle its dispute with Sudan and Egypt over the construction of a massive dam across the Blue Nile, Egypt would be forced to “blow up that dam.” In response, Addis Ababa summoned the US ambassador to clarify the inflammatory comments, which Ahmed referred to as “belligerent threats to have Ethiopia succumb to unfair terms.” Over the past several years, Ethiopia has persisted in building the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, meant to lift millions of citizens out of poverty and end devastating energy shortages. Neighboring Egypt and Sudan, meanwhile, have complained that the mammoth structure threatens their freshwater supply and may cause famine and economic calamities. Though tensions have at times risen dangerously high in recent years, all sides have repeatedly agreed to solve the dispute over water flow through diplomatic channels.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.