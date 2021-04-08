Damascus Air Raid Blamed on Israel

Israeli fighter jets early Thursday morning targeted Syrian military bases on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria’s state news agency claimed. According to the reports, at least four Syrian soldiers were injured in the attack. Air defense missiles were launched at the approaching planes, with one missile landing near the Israel-Lebanon border, causing northern Israeli towns to complain of loud explosions. Last month, a similar incident was reported. Israel is alleged to have executed hundreds of air raids in Syria in recent years, targeting Iranian bases and troops supporting President Bashar Assad’s military. Jerusalem has repeatedly said it sees Tehran’s growing presence near its northeastern border as a grave national security threat.