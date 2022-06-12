The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Damascus Airport Shut Down by Alleged Israeli Airstrike
Mideast Daily News
Damascus Airport
Airstrikes
Syria
Israel
Iran
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

Damascus Airport Shut Down by Alleged Israeli Airstrike

Steven Ganot
06/12/2022

Syria announced on Friday that it had suspended all flights to and from Damascus International Airport following missile strikes on sites south of the Syrian capital, which Syria’s military attributed to Israel. The Syrian army said in a statement that one civilian was injured in the attack, which took place at 4 am local time (1 am GMT) on Friday. The Syrian Transport Ministry said in a statement that “some technical equipment stopped functioning at the airport,” but did not spell out what equipment or the cause of its malfunction. The ministry said new flight dates would be announced once technical issues were solved. But the state-run SANA news agency said the airport sustained “heavy damage to the airstrips in several localities and to the navigation lights in addition to the damages [that] occurred in the airport lobby.” The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the airport’s northern runway and lighting systems used for planes to navigate, as well as disused passenger halls that had been repurposed for the discreet arrival of senior Iranian and Hizbullah military officials, were damaged during Israeli airstrikes. The strikes also damaged the airport’s control tower, the London-based watchdog added. The airport’s southern runway hasn’t been operational since it was damaged in an airstrike last year that was also attributed to Israel.

