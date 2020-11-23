Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Damascus Appoints Mekdad to Replace Late Muallem as FM
Faisal Mekdad, Syria’s new foreign minister, is shown on November 11 at a conference. (Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Syria
Faisal Mekdad
Walid Muallem
foreign minister

Damascus Appoints Mekdad to Replace Late Muallem as FM

Uri Cohen
11/23/2020

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday appointed Faisal Mekdad to be the country’s new foreign minister, replacing Walid Muallem a week after the latter’s death from reported heart failure. Mekdad was considered a shoo-in for the job after serving as deputy foreign minister since 2006, and in several other diplomatic posts over the years, including Syria’s ambassador to the United Nations. Assad’s current ambassador there, Bashar al-Jaafari, will serve as Mekdad’s deputy. Like his predecessor, Syria’s incoming top diplomat is a staunch supporter of the brutal Damascus regime, which since 2011 has waged a bloody war against its own people with the backing of Russian and Iranian treasure and troops. Mohammad Javad Zarif, Mekdad’s Iranian counterpart, phoned the new foreign minister and congratulated him on his appointment, stressing the importance of Tehran’s “continued strategic cooperation” with Syria. The Syrian civil war, still raging, has taken the lives of over half a million soldiers and civilians, and left nearly 13 million people displaced.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.