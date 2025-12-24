Damascus Christians Mark Christmas Under Tight Security After Church Attack

Syrian security forces increased patrols and checkpoints in Damascus’s Old City during Christmas celebrations this week, as Christians returned to markets and church services still shaken by the June attack on Saint Elias church that killed 25 people and wounded dozens.

The assault—described by authorities as a mix of gunfire and a suicide bombing—reverberated through a community that has already contracted sharply after years of war and economic collapse. Syria’s Christian population, estimated at roughly one million before the 2011 uprising, is now commonly put at around 300,000, reflecting emigration, displacement, and long-term insecurity.

In the Old City, Interior Ministry personnel checked pedestrians, restricted motorbike movement, and stationed armed units near church entrances. Metal barriers narrowed access points, and visible police presence tracked movement through the narrow streets as holiday crowds gathered under seasonal lights and decorations.

Officials attributed the June attack to the Islamic State, though a lesser-known Sunni extremist faction also claimed responsibility. The heightened precautions come as Syria’s post-Assad transition remains unsettled. Islamist-led authorities who removed Bashar Assad last year have pledged protections for religious minorities, but sectarian tensions and localized violence have continued elsewhere, including Alawite areas and Druze-majority regions in the south.

Alongside state forces, neighborhood committees organized local volunteers to support church security, reflecting a community determined to keep public worship and holiday traditions intact—while treating safety as part of the celebration.