The Media Line
Damascus International Airport Closed After Israeli Missile Strike
Damascus International Airport in a photo from 2007. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Damascus Airport
Israel Defense Forces

Damascus International Airport Closed After Israeli Missile Strike

The Media Line Staff
01/02/2023

The Damascus International Airport was briefly put out of service due to an Israeli missile strike, Syria’s state-run news agency SANA reported on Monday. Two Syrian soldiers were killed and two others were injured in the early morning attacks in and around Damascus, SANA reported. Flights resumed by 9 a.m., according to Syria’s Transportation Ministry. The Israel Defense Forces neither confirmed nor denied the attack.  According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the attack targeted members of the Iranian Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and personnel from Iran’s Lebanon-based proxy Hizbullah. The monitoring group also said that four people had been killed in the strikes and that a warehouse close to the airport had been damaged.  Israel has in the past alleged that the targeted area is home to Iranian military bases. Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria in recent years.

