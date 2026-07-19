Damascus Labels Hezbollah a ‘Terrorist Militia’ After Weapons Seizure

A tanker carrying black fuel oil crossed from Iraq into Syria with its customs seals intact. Hidden beneath the liquid, Syrian authorities say, were long-range missiles, guided anti-tank weapons and drones bound for Hezbollah.

In a detailed report from Damascus, The Media Line’s Rizik Alabi examines a seizure that may signal far more than another disrupted smuggling operation. Syria’s Interior Ministry not only announced that security forces had intercepted the alleged shipment near the Iraqi border; it publicly called Hezbollah a “terrorist militia,” language that would have been unthinkable under former President Bashar Assad.

The weapons were reportedly wrapped in insulating material and submerged inside the tanker, allowing the vehicle to pass checkpoints and evade police dogs. Mazen Alloush, director of public relations at Syria’s General Authority for Land and Sea Border Crossings, said the tanker had left Iraq about nine days earlier and joined fuel convoys traveling to Syria’s Baniyas refinery through the al-Tanf crossing.

Damascus says it is treating the case as the work of a cross-border network, not an isolated incident. Iraq has formed a high-level investigative committee and pledged to work with Syrian officials to determine how the shipment passed through customs and whether officials or additional regional actors were involved.

Hezbollah denies the allegation, calling it fabricated.

The case arrives as Syria’s new leadership seeks to restore control over its borders and redefine relations with armed groups that once operated with the Assad government’s support. Hezbollah deployed thousands of fighters in Syria after openly entering the civil war in 2013, becoming one of Assad’s most important battlefield allies.

Now, analysts say, the language used by Damascus may indicate a deeper policy shift. Syrian researcher Daoud al-Sayed argues that the government is moving toward state-to-state relations with Lebanon while rejecting armed organizations as independent political and military actors.

Read Alabi’s full article for the details of the tanker operation, the evolving Syrian-Iraqi investigation and the wider question hanging over the case: Is Damascus merely stopping one shipment, or beginning to dismantle the regional networks that once sustained Hezbollah’s power?