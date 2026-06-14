Damascus University’s Rise Sparks Debate Over Syria’s Academic Future

Rizik Alabi’s report from Damascus opens with a hopeful number and then asks the harder question: Can a university ranking really signal the recovery of a battered national education system?

Damascus University, Syria’s oldest and most prestigious university, has retained its place as the country’s top-ranked institution in the 2026 UNIRANKS rankings while maintaining visibility in other global assessments. For officials, that is a sign of gradual improvement in research output, digital presence, and international academic engagement. For students and education specialists, it is only the beginning of a much larger repair job.

The article traces how Damascus University once stood as one of the Arab world’s great academic institutions, producing physicians, engineers, scholars, and professionals who helped shape Syria and the region. That standing weakened over time, then suffered badly after the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011. Funding declined, infrastructure deteriorated, academic talent left the country, and international cooperation shrank. Campuses were also affected by political pressure, security oversight, restrictions on student activity, and reports of arrests, dismissals, and prosecutions tied to political dissent.

Alabi also examines another layer of the crisis: allegations of academic and administrative corruption, from leaked exam questions to abuse of influence. Such claims have fed calls for transparency, accountability, and stronger protection for the value of Syrian degrees.

Syria’s higher education system remains vast, with 11 public universities, 39 recognized private universities, nine specialized institutes, and roughly 1.5 million students. That scale makes reform both urgent and daunting. Students interviewed in the report welcome Damascus University’s improved international profile, but they are watching for practical change: better laboratories, updated scientific references, stronger research opportunities, real academic freedom, and degrees that open doors in the job market.

The full piece treats the ranking not as a victory lap, but as a stress test. As Alabi shows, Syria’s universities now stand between memory and possibility: burdened by years of war and isolation, yet still capable of reclaiming a serious place in teaching, research, and intellectual life.