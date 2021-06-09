Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Dangerous Jerusalem Event Moved for Fear of Violence
Young Israelis participate in Jerusalem Day Flag March through east Jerusalem, Sept. 23, 2012. (Tal King/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Flag March
Jerusalem
Muslim Quarter
Israel
Security Cabinet

Dangerous Jerusalem Event Moved for Fear of Violence

Uri Cohen
06/09/2021

Israel’s Security Cabinet on Tuesday decided to postpone to next week the highly controversial Flag March scheduled for Thursday. The march, organized by right-wing and religious groups, was planned to pass through volatile Arab neighborhoods in east Jerusalem, including the Muslim Quarter of the Old City, and was determined by law enforcement as having an extremely high risk of reigniting clashes between Jewish and Muslim residents, with the potential of leading to another round of war in Gaza. The decision to delay the explosive procession and also amend its route so as to ensure reduced friction means Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will pass the hot potato issue on to Israel’s next government, set to be sworn in on Sunday. Yet several far-right lawmakers in parliament on Wednesday promised to defy police orders and go through with the original plans for Thursday. They would be protected by parliamentary immunity, a privilege not shared by anyone joining them.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.