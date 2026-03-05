Darshan-Leitner’s 2-Decade Courtroom War Against Tehran

In Gabriel Colodro’s report for The Media Line, attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner argues that the confrontation with Iran didn’t start when US and Israeli forces struck Iranian targets on Feb. 28—it started years earlier in courtrooms, with lawsuits designed to squeeze Tehran’s finances.

Darshan-Leitner, who leads the Shurat HaDin Israel Law Center, says she has spent more than two decades pursuing civil litigation across multiple jurisdictions to go after what she describes as Iran’s financial backing of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah. She frames the effort as a deliberate campaign against the regime’s economic oxygen, not a symbolic legal exercise. “We’ve been able to get judgments against Iran and to confiscate assets that belong to the Iranian regime, like bank accounts, like buildings,” she says, insisting that Tehran takes the threat seriously once real property is on the line. “When I touch the assets of Iran, they come to court. They come, they fight, they litigate the case.”

To Darshan-Leitner, that scramble to defend assets is the tell: money pressure works. She calls it a “financial war” waged around the globe, and she contends it helped set conditions for the current military phase. “I believe that what Israel is doing now, and the United States, is a consequence of this financial pressure put on Iran,” she says. Her core theory is blunt: “In the end, if you want to bring a nation to its knees, it’s only by choking the flow of its money, by choking the flow of its oxygen.” She links Iran’s internal unrest and reduced capacity to that sustained financial strain.

The piece also turns personal. Darshan-Leitner recounts her parents leaving Iran in the 1950s and remembers stories of peaceful coexistence with Muslim neighbors—memories that leave her wanting to see the country herself one day.

Looking forward, she argues that sovereign immunity makes state-on-state lawsuits largely impossible, pushing accountability toward claims by citizens, especially in US courts. She also voices skepticism toward the UN, defends preemptive action as lawful self-defense, and predicts regime change—“a new… president that didn’t know Joseph.”

Colodro’s full article lays out her case that the decisive battlefield is still financial, even when missiles are in the air.